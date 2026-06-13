Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 765.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 123,351 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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