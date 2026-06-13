Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 64,681 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises about 0.7% of Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $29,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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