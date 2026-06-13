Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,124 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $29,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after buying an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $285,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $232.24 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.36. The stock has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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