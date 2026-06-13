Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 14,272 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,844 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 14,272 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott declared its 410th consecutive quarterly dividend , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a 63-cent per share quarterly dividend. Abbott declares 410th consecutive quarterly dividend

Abbott declared its , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a quarterly dividend. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of $5.48 per share , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power.

Erste Group Bank for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for Libre Duo , supporting the company’s innovation story.

Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for , supporting the company’s innovation story. Neutral Sentiment: Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott “structurally undervalued,” but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Abbott Laboratories Remains Structurally Undervalued

Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate slightly to $6.04 from $6.05 , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment.

Erste Group also to from , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest.

Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest. Negative Sentiment: BofA cut its price target on Abbott from $120 to $102 , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. BofA adjusts price target on Abbott Laboratories to 102 from 120

BofA on Abbott from , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has shown Abbott slipping more than the broader market , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Abbott (ABT) Dips More Than Broader Market

Recent trading has shown Abbott , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Portfolio filings showing Elfun Trusts exited Abbott may also add a small amount of selling pressure, though this is not a major fundamental development. Elfun Trusts Exits Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $87.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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