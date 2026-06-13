Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 24,276 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,459 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 24,276 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $121.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $130.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,636 shares of company stock worth $5,698,459. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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