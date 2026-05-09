Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,197 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,587,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,560 shares of company stock worth $27,870,662. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of MRVL opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $175.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power and AI-related growth prospects.

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power and AI-related growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong as Marvell’s AI-driven data center business and NVIDIA partnership continue to fuel optimism around custom AI silicon demand.

Investor interest remains strong as Marvell’s AI-driven data center business and NVIDIA partnership continue to fuel optimism around custom AI silicon demand. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s rally has been supported by a broader rotation back into AI infrastructure names, which has lifted sentiment across the semiconductor group. How Marvell Stock Surges To $400

The stock’s rally has been supported by a broader rotation back into AI infrastructure names, which has lifted sentiment across the semiconductor group. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles frame Marvell as a heavily searched and widely discussed stock, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a single material company event.

Several recent articles frame Marvell as a heavily searched and widely discussed stock, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a single material company event. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says the shares may be getting ahead of fundamentals after a parabolic move, with valuation concerns, insider selling, and analyst price targets implying downside from recent highs. Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Plunges 7% — Is Now the Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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