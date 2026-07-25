Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,545 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.2%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $194.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock's fifty day moving average is $243.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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