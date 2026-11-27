State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 294,897 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $77,915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sunrise Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $215.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marvell Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $350.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology News Summary

Investors following MRVL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating after lowering its price target to $325 from $425; the revised target was still well above the share price at the time. Article: Oppenheimer Cut Its Marvell Target by $100. It Still Sees 147% Upside

Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating after lowering its price target to $325 from $425; the revised target was still well above the share price at the time. Neutral Sentiment: Options pricing points to an implied move of about 16% around the earnings report. That signals elevated volatility, not a prediction of whether shares will rise or fall; one preview cited expectations for about $3.15 billion in revenue and $1.10 in EPS. Article: Marvell Stock Braces for 16% Move After Q3 Results, Options Data Suggest

Options pricing points to an implied move of about 16% around the earnings report. That signals elevated volatility, not a prediction of whether shares will rise or fall; one preview cited expectations for about $3.15 billion in revenue and $1.10 in EPS. Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness has been linked to a wider AI and chip-stock selloff, which may weigh particularly on Marvell given the article’s estimate that data centers account for 79% of revenue. Article: Marvell Technology Stocks Fall 8.47% as Data Center Exposure Bites

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Justin Scarpulla sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.59, for a total transaction of $300,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,693.31. The trade was a 54.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $865,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,804,017.56. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,285 shares of company stock worth $12,230,213 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc. develops semiconductor products and related technology for data infrastructure. Its solutions help move, process and store data across data centers, communications networks, enterprise systems and other connected applications. The company's offerings include custom chips, networking and switching devices, optical and connectivity products, and storage controllers. Marvell serves customers around the world, including providers of cloud and communications infrastructure and manufacturers of enterprise and automotive systems.

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