Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Marvell Technology Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $297.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $2,058,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,392 shares in the company, valued at $48,871,891.04. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,127 shares of company stock worth $25,138,555. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS kept its Buy rating and lifted its price target, highlighting Marvell’s growing opportunity in the data-center CXL market and reinforcing the bullish case for AI-driven connectivity demand. Article link

UBS kept its Buy rating and lifted its price target, highlighting Marvell’s growing opportunity in the data-center CXL market and reinforcing the bullish case for AI-driven connectivity demand. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Marvell, adding to expectations that earnings will keep improving as AI infrastructure spending expands. Article link

Erste Group raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Marvell, adding to expectations that earnings will keep improving as AI infrastructure spending expands. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles emphasized Marvell’s role in the broader custom ASIC and AI buildout theme, which is keeping momentum strong after a powerful multi-week rally. Article link

Recent articles emphasized Marvell’s role in the broader custom ASIC and AI buildout theme, which is keeping momentum strong after a powerful multi-week rally. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are debating whether the stock’s sharp recent run leaves room for further upside or raises the risk of profit-taking after a very strong month. Article link

Investors are debating whether the stock’s sharp recent run leaves room for further upside or raises the risk of profit-taking after a very strong month. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary notes that MRVL’s explosive rally could attract short-term selling from investors looking to lock in gains, especially after the stock’s outsized move higher. Article link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Scotiabank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here