Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Purchased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 491,499 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $150,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.88 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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