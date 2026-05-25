Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 56,720 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 209,592 shares in the company, valued at $34,113,193.92. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $196.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $198.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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