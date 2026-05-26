Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,832 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 47,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $61,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $198.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 209,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,113,193.92. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here