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Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 21.2% in the first quarter, leaving it with 15,414 shares worth about $5.18 million.
  • The airport operator reported solid recent financial results, including Q1 EPS of $5.24 and revenue of $495.15 million, with analysts expecting $20.84 EPS for the full year.
  • ASR also paid a special dividend of $5.7572 per share, and Wall Street currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average price target of $300.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.05% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the fourth quarter worth about $2,938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 480.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,258 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 45,902 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Performance

NYSE:ASR opened at $283.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $298.67 and its 200-day moving average is $324.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $381.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $495.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $5.7572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ASR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $300.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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