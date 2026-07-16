Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 283.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $198,942,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $110,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,766,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,463,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of MOH opened at $233.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $244.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.97 and a 200 day moving average of $174.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $207.06.

View Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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