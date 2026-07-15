Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 18,705 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,060 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,705 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.10% of American Tower worth $76,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28,121.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,616,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,987,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,499,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,361,675,000 after acquiring an additional 227,361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 20,721.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,948,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,219,894,000 after acquiring an additional 59,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:AMT opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $178.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.06 and a 1-year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here