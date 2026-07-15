Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 25,735 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,014 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 25,735 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $60,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.15.

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Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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