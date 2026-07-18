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Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Masco logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund nearly doubled its Masco stake in Q1, buying 52,679 additional shares to bring its total to 109,418 shares valued at about $6.6 million.
  • Masco reported better-than-expected earnings of $1.04 per share in its latest quarter, though revenue of $1.92 billion came in below analyst estimates.
  • The company’s board approved a $300 million share repurchase program and also pays a quarterly dividend, currently yielding about 1.6% annualized.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,418 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 52,679 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Masco worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Masco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company's stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Masco by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,555 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Masco stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore raised Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Masco (NYSE:MAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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