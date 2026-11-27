Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 392.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,119 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 325,966 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of Masco worth $27,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts: Sign Up

Masco Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,807.69% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Masco's payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered Masco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $82.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kenneth Cole sold 34,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,779,660.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 39,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,408. This represents a 46.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a manufacturer of branded home improvement and building products. Its offerings include faucets, showering products and other plumbing fixtures, as well as paints, stains and related coatings for residential and commercial use. The company's brands include Delta Faucet, Hansgrohe, Behr and KILZ. Masco serves customers in North America and international markets through its manufacturing, distribution and retail channels. Founded in 1929 by Alex Manoogian as a machine shop in Detroit, Masco grew into a home products company through the development and acquisition of brands.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Masco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Masco wasn't on the list.

While Masco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report