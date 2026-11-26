Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,126 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 278,608 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Masco worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nykredit A S bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Masco by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,842 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $4,038,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,269,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 84.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,139 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kenneth Cole sold 34,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,779,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 39,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,408. This represents a 46.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Masco Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:MAS opened at $86.98 on Thursday. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 1,807.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. DA Davidson set a $82.00 target price on Masco in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Masco from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.82.

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About Masco

Masco Corporation is a manufacturer of home improvement and building products, serving residential construction, repair and remodeling markets. Its products are sold primarily in North America and Europe, as well as in other markets around the world. The company's Plumbing Products include faucets, showering and bathing products, and related fixtures and accessories. Its brands include Delta Faucet, Brizo, Peerless and hansgrohe. Masco also makes decorative architectural products, including paints and coatings sold under the BEHR and KILZ brands.

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