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Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. $ALH

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026

Key Points

  • Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake of 734,677 shares in Alliance Laundry, worth about $14.95 million and representing roughly 0.37% ownership at quarter-end.
  • Alliance Laundry beat expectations for the most recent quarter with $0.24 EPS versus $0.23 expected and revenue of $434.87 million (up 10.1% year-over-year).
  • Analyst views are mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with a $28.00 price target after Citigroup trimmed its target to $28, while Wall Street Zen upgraded to Buy and Weiss initiated coverage with a Sell.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alliance Laundry.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 734,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,951,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.37% of Alliance Laundry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alliance Laundry Stock Performance

Shares of ALH stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 47.03. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.12 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alliance Laundry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Laundry from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliance Laundry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Alliance Laundry in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "sell (d+)" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on ALH

Alliance Laundry Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Laundry Systems NYSE: ALH is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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