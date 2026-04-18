Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS - Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,118 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,658 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in JBS were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBS by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 50,361 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Steadtrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 173,630 shares of the company's stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBS by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 711,525 shares of the company's stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,937 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBS by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,350 shares of the company's stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JBS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JBS from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JBS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of JBS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBS

JBS Trading Down 1.1%

JBS opened at $17.71 on Friday. Jbs N.V. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $23.06 billion for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

JBS Profile

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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