Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Stake in Fabrinet $FN

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,292 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $524,432,000 after buying an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 226.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,177 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $182,010,000 after buying an additional 346,113 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,847,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 183.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,555 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,621,000 after buying an additional 215,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,616,000 after buying an additional 170,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $562.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.6%

FN opened at $690.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $553.87 and its 200-day moving average is $483.73. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $167.33 and a 52-week high of $708.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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