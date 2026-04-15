Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,879 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 59,115 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of HubSpot worth $58,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 487,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,662. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about HubSpot

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $426.97.

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HubSpot Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $206.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.87. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.45 and a twelve month high of $682.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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