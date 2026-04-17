Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,595,201 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,532 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,595,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of Vipshop worth $19,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 94,421 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,406,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. Finally, Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Vipshop's previous annual dividend of $0.43. Vipshop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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