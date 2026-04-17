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Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,595,201 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Vipshop logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Massachusetts Financial Services Co. cut its Vipshop stake by 70.3% in Q4, selling 2,595,201 shares and retaining 1,095,532 shares valued at $19.38 million (about 0.21% of the company).
  • Vipshop declared an annual dividend of $0.62 per share (up from $0.43), with record date April 10 and payment scheduled for April 24.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed but slightly positive—five Buy and four Hold ratings produce an average "Moderate Buy" consensus and a $20.48 average price target; the stock recently traded at $15.30 with a 12‑month range of $12.21–$21.08.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vipshop.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,532 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,595,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of Vipshop worth $19,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 94,421 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,406,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. Finally, Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Vipshop's previous annual dividend of $0.43. Vipshop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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