MasTec, Inc. $MTZ is SIR Capital Management L.P.'s 9th Largest Position

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,899 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for approximately 3.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of MasTec worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 39.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the construction company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MasTec Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:MTZ opened at $362.63 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.77 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of MasTec from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

Read Our Latest Report on MTZ

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,972,764. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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