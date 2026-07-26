MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in MasTec were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MasTec by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $337.55 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $373.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $441.43. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on MasTec from $480.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $545.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $466.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

See Also

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