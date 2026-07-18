MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,151 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of MasTec worth $44,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $573,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,896 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in MasTec by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MasTec by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,311,433 shares of the construction company's stock worth $285,066,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $265,395,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $329.68 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $441.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.07. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Mizuho raised their price target on MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $464.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

See Also

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