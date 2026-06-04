Mastercard Incorporated $MA Holdings Trimmed by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,553 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 101,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $248,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $130,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 23,013 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,145 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

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Mastercard Stock Down 1.1%

Mastercard stock opened at $472.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $417.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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