Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s 3rd Largest Position

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 5.2% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $495.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $506.14 and a 200 day moving average of $534.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $657.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

More Mastercard News

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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