Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's 7th Largest Position

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,782 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $110,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $130,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 23,013 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1%

Mastercard stock opened at $498.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $501.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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