Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of New Millennium Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New Millennium Group LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $431,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

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Trending Headlines about Mastercard

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Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MA stock opened at $498.24 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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