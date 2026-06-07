Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,988 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Capital International Inc. CA's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Mastercard were worth $135,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:MA opened at $491.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $499.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

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Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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