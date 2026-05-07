Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,296 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 23,185 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $491.66 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.09 and a 200-day moving average of $534.98. The company has a market capitalization of $438.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $657.07.

View Our Latest Report on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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