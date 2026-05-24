Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,947 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 20,398 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of William Blair Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Mastercard worth $619,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $498.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.52. The company has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $480.50 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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