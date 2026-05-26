Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stock Position Boosted by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,425 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.6% of Summitry LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summitry LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $85,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $498.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $440.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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