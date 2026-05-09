Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stock Position Cut by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,647 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.8% of F m Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $495.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $506.14 and its 200 day moving average is $534.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $657.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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