Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,370 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 35,936 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,964,305 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $18,984,867,000 after buying an additional 486,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,386,119 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,418,813,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,626,416 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,862,527,000 after buying an additional 199,424 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 26.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,941,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,622,398,000 after acquiring an additional 611,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,020,960 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,116,196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $666.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $613.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $681.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.73% and a return on equity of 260.86%. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $667.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $679.00 to $681.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $668.00 to $731.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $715.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Investors following MA have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Viking Global reportedly opened an $818 million Mastercard position while reducing its Visa holdings by 32.6%. The move may signal confidence in Mastercard’s prospects, although the fund still holds Visa. Article: Viking opens Mastercard stake

Viking Global reportedly opened an $818 million Mastercard position while reducing its Visa holdings by 32.6%. The move may signal confidence in Mastercard’s prospects, although the fund still holds Visa. Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its target to $770 from $735 and maintained a Strong Buy rating, citing Mastercard’s growth prospects in payments and AI. A higher target can support investor sentiment. Article: Tigress raises Mastercard target

Tigress Financial raised its target to $770 from $735 and maintained a Strong Buy rating, citing Mastercard’s growth prospects in payments and AI. A higher target can support investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Mastercard, Visa and Chase reportedly confirmed that hackers targeted vendors and exposed customer data. The report raises potential security, reputational and remediation concerns, though it does not specify the impact on Mastercard. Article: Vendor breach exposed customer data

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sachin Mehra sold 3,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $1,907,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,403,600. The trade was a 8.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.21, for a total value of $218,377.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,559.77. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock worth $10,560,510. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its core business is operating a payment network that enables electronic transactions, including payments made with Mastercard-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards. The company also offers services related to digital payments, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, data analytics and business consulting. Its products and services support in-person and online transactions, as well as money transfers and other payment needs.

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