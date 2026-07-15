MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $1.99 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,381 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,985 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Argus set a $285.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.04.

Read Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $280.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.66 and a 200 day moving average of $236.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $294.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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