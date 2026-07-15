MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $3.58 Million Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH cut its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,582 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 21,345 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in SLB were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SLB by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,696,831 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $602,444,000 after buying an additional 6,149,511 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SLB by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,635,566 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $638,473,000 after buying an additional 5,589,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SLB by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,898,037,000 after buying an additional 5,466,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SLB by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,627,072 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $446,247,000 after buying an additional 5,404,948 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SLB from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLB from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SLB from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Insider Activity

In other SLB news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. This represents a 52.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB Trading Up 0.4%

SLB opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Key SLB News

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Positive Sentiment: SLB announced a strategic alliance with Liberty Energy to provide modular infrastructure and integrated power generation solutions for new data center projects worldwide, giving investors a new growth angle tied to AI-driven power demand. SLB, Liberty Energy to Form Strategic Alliance for Data Center Infrastructure and Power

SLB announced a strategic alliance with Liberty Energy to provide modular infrastructure and integrated power generation solutions for new data center projects worldwide, giving investors a new growth angle tied to AI-driven power demand. Positive Sentiment: SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture won a major EPC contract from Eni for Phase 3 of the Baleine deepwater project offshore Côte d’Ivoire, strengthening its subsea backlog and supporting long-term offshore revenue visibility. SLB OneSubsea Awarded EPC Contract for Eni’s Baleine Phase 3 Project Offshore Côte d'Ivoire

SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture won a major EPC contract from Eni for Phase 3 of the Baleine deepwater project offshore Côte d’Ivoire, strengthening its subsea backlog and supporting long-term offshore revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports said SLB shares edged higher as investors reacted to the Liberty Energy deal, with the market viewing the partnership as a way for SLB to capitalize on surging data center power demand. Reuters article on SLB partners with Liberty Energy to supply modular parts, power to data centers

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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