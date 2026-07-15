MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $602.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.2%

TMO opened at $534.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $403.36 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $480.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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