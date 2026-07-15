MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Corning were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.69.

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Corning Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $187.94 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $194.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Corning's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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