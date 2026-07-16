MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448,978 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,294,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,808,143,000 after purchasing an additional 284,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,778,000 after purchasing an additional 475,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,823,631 shares of the company's stock worth $811,089,000 after purchasing an additional 55,228 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $803,047,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.45.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $328.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.54 and a fifty-two week high of $358.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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