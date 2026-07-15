MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases 6,554 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE PM opened at $176.44 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average is $173.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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