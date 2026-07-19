MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Sells 3,898 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.2% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullerton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $370.83 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $401.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.31. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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