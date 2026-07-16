MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Sells 7,552 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $209.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here