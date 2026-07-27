Masters Capital Management LLC Acquires 250,002 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock $SENS

Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 250,002 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SENS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder purchased 22,686 shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $126,134.16. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 144,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $804,170.60. This represents a 18.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

SENS opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.03. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 129.97% and a negative net margin of 213.87%.The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company’s primary product family is the Eversense system, which combines a small subcutaneously implanted sensor, a removable external transmitter, and companion smartphone applications to provide continuous glucose readings and alerts. Senseonics positions its technology as an alternative to wearable patch-style CGMs by offering multi-month sensor longevity and on-body vibration alerts delivered through the transmitter.

Senseonics supports clinical and commercial activities that include research and development, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and distribution, and training for healthcare providers who perform sensor insertion and removal.

Further Reading

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