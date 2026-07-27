Masters Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of NCR Voyix worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 90.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 104,391 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $925,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 27.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,269,979 shares of the company's stock worth $39,689,000 after buying an additional 1,334,716 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 17.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 727,002 shares of the company's stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Stock Up 0.3%

VYX stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. NCR Voyix Corporation has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.67.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.57 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business's revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Voyix Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

See Also

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