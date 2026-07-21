Matador Resources Company $MTDR Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,948,104 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 277,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.59% of Matador Resources worth $439,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Matador Resources by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,406,182 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $144,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,145 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,249,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2,495.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 552,856 shares of the energy company's stock worth $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 531,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 637.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 397,712 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,365,997 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $142,853,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, COO Glenn W. Stetson purchased 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.41 per share, with a total value of $26,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 95,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,099,052.70. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $79,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,209,460. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,907 shares of company stock worth $635,712. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.5%

MTDR opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.74. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $66.84. The business's fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Research lowered Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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