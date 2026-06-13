Matador Resources Company $MTDR Shares Bought by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,138 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 55,926 shares during the period. Matador Resources accounts for 1.4% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Matador Resources worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,821 shares of the energy company's stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the energy company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the energy company's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the energy company's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 60,150 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research cut Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 4,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.36 per share, with a total value of $244,783.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 6,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,362.92. This represents a 201.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn W. Stetson bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.41 per share, with a total value of $26,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,052.70. This represents a 0.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,907 shares of company stock valued at $635,712. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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