Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 13,265 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 13,265 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total transaction of $14,398,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares in the company, valued at $87,184,361.88. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 71,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.75, for a total transaction of $42,587,906.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,695,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,503,625. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 199,767 shares of company stock worth $114,104,709 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $510.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $515.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $518.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $626.84 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $473.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.12. The firm has a market cap of $497.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $669.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here